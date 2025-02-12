Kennedy Center president departs after Trump becomes Board of Trustees chair

The Trump administration is shaking up another D.C. institution: the Kennedy Center.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Board of Trustees, comprised entirely of members appointed by President Donald Trump, voted to remove billionaire David Rubenstein as chair of the board and replace him with Trump.

The move was announced late Friday afternoon, but the official vote had not yet taken place.

In the aftermath of the vote to appoint Trump, Deborah F. Rutter, president of the Kennedy Center, announced her departure from her position.

"The goal of the Kennedy Center has been to live up to our namesake, serving as a beacon for the world and ensuring our work reflects America," her statement reads in part. "I depart my position proud of all we accomplished to meet that ambition."

"“I have been motivated my whole life by the fundamental values of America - freedom, equality, and a deep belief in the American dream," Rutter's statement continues. "Core to our American experience is also artistic expression. Artists showcase the range of life’s emotions - the loftiest heights of joy and the depths of grievous despair. They hold a mirror up to the world - reflecting who we are and echoing our stories. The work of artists doesn’t always make us feel comfortable, but it sheds light on the truth."

The statement was sent to News4 from a PR person, and as of this writing is not available on the Kennedy Center website.

"Much like our democracy itself, artistic expression must be nurtured, fostered, prioritized, and protected," the statement reads. "It is not a passive endeavor; indeed, there is no clearer sign of American democracy at work than our artists, the work they produce, and audiences’ unalienable right to actively participate."

Rutter has been president since 2014 -- more than 10 years. She had announced on Jan. 27 that she would step down at the end of the year. Wednesday's statement marks a more immediate departure.

Rubenstein, who has been a part of the Kennedy Center's Board of Trustees for 14 years, announced in November that he would remain board chair until 2026. Rubenstein had originally planned to step down sooner but announced he would stay in his position when the search for a replacement took longer than expected, a press release said.

Before the vote appointing Trump took place, NBC Washington asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser about the shakeup at the Kennedy Center.

"Let me say this about the Kennedy Center," Bowser said. "You know, the mayor of the district is a member of the board, an ex-officio member of the board, as is the chancellor of public schools."

An ex-officio member holds their position due to their status, and is not appointed or voted in. Bowser is not a voting member of the board.

"In the last year, I have made it a point to personally attend the board meetings," Bowser said. "And I just think the Kennedy Center operates at a very high level. And it attracts world-class programming for all ages, which I think is important."

Adding that she believes Rubenstein's philanthropy and management have made him "an amazing chair," Bowser said the vision for the reach and level of experience at the Kennedy Center has made "the neighborhood" and "local Washington" experience even better.

"So I think whatever transitions there are at the Kennedy Center, it has to be -- like, to replace the type of talent that has been there -- it has to be at a very high level," Bowser said.

A press release from the Kennedy Center said that Rutter's contract was "terminated," and announced 14 new official board members. Those members include Trump; White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles; Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino; Allison Lutnick, wife of the current Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick; second lady Usha Vance, and Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office Sergio Gor, among others.

Richard Grennell, a diplomat who briefly served as acting director of national intelligence in 2020 during Trump's first term, has been appointed as the interim Kennedy Center president to replace Rutter.

The total number of board members is now 31.

Posting on his own social media app, TruthSocial, after the vote, Trump said, "It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees. We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!"