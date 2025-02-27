Katy Perry, Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez to go to space with Jeff Bezos' rocket company

Gayle King, Katy Perry and Lauren Sánchez will join three other women on the next mission from Jeff Bezos' rocket company, Blue Origin announced Thursday.

The 11th crewed flight of the company's New Shepard rocket is set to blast off this spring, it said, though Blue Origin did not give a date.

"CBS Mornings" co-host King, Bezos' girlfriend Sanchez and popstar Perry will fly alongside former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen and movie producer Kerianne Flynn in the all-female crew of six.

"CBS Mornings" announced King's journey in humorous fashion, using a "Star Wars"-like font and opening crawl. King, 70, said she had initially refused the trip after being approached, then had a change of heart.

"I'm so afraid, but I'm also so excited about it. When they asked me, and they asked me around Thanksgiving, I was like, 'no, no, no.' Then I started thinking about it," she said. "And I just thought, What a unique opportunity."

New Shepard completed its 10th crewed flight Tuesday just outside of Van Horn, Texas.

The journeys are brief, lasting around 11 minutes. Passengers reach an altitude of just over 100 kilometers (62 miles), which is considered the boundary between Earth and space.

The suborbital vehicle — which is autonomous and flies without a pilot — returns after passengers have experienced a few minutes of views and weightlessness. Three large parachutes slow its descent to facilitate a safe touchdown.

Previous notable names who have gone on such flights include company founder Bezos, "Star Trek" actor William Shatner, former New York Giants great Michael Strahan and astronaut Alan Shepard's daughter Laura Shepard Churchley.

New Shepard is named after the elder Shepard, the first American in space.

New Shepard completed its first crewed flight in July 2021; onboard were Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, pioneering aviator Wally Funk and Dutch teenager Oliver Daemen.

The company paused missions for two years from 2022 to 2024, however, after a rocket booster crashed to the ground during an uncrewed launch.

A ticket to ride New Shepard costs well into the six digits, though no formal price tag is listed on the company's website.

The Blue Origin ticketing application reminds would-be space travelers that the company "will collect a $150,000 USD fully refundable deposit to begin the order process."

