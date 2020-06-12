Orange County

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Neighbor

Adam Abdul-Jabbar was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

By Whitney Irick

Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

The son of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was arrested this week after allegedly stabbing his neighbor, sheriff's officials said.

On Tuesday, the Orange County Sheriff's Department was called to a San Clemente neighborhood around 10 p.m. They were responding to a stabbing that apparently occurred during a dispute between neighbors.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 28, allegedly stabbed his neighbor multiple times during the altercation late Tuesday. The victim, whose name was withheld, drove himself to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

U.S. & World

Minneapolis 15 hours ago

Live Updates: Starbucks Reverses on BLM Clothing; Clemson to Remove Name of Pro-Slavery Politician

Coronavirus 3 hours ago

CDC Posts Long-Awaited Tips for Minimizing Everyday Risk Amid Pandemic

Adam Abdul-Jabbar was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. He posted $25,000 bail and was released from custody on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for former Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar declined to comment at this time.

This article tagged under:

Orange County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us