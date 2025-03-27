Kansas

Kansas child said ‘monster' was under their bed; babysitter finds man hiding there

The man once lived at the residence but had been ordered to stay away from the property under a protection from abuse order, the sheriff’s office said

By Marlene Lenthang | NBC News

Bed stock photo
Getty Images

In a scene straight from a horror movie, a babysitter in Kansas was checking for "monsters" to reassure a scared child — and discovered a man hiding under the child's bed.

The babysitter said one child she was babysitting complained there was a “monster” under the bed on Monday evening, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

She tried to show the child that there was nothing lurking underneath, the release said, but ended up coming face-to-face with a man. 

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The babysitter and man got into an “altercation” and one child was knocked over in the struggle, and the man fled. 

The sheriff's office dispatched to the home, in the 2000 block of Patton Road, just outside the city of Great Bend, around 10:30 p.m. on a disturbance call.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The suspect was identified as Martin Villalobos Jr., 27, who once lived at the residence. However, he had been ordered to stay away from the property under a protection from abuse order, the sheriff’s office said. 

Deputies searched for him but were unsuccessful. The next morning he was spotted by law enforcement and tried to flee, but was captured after a brief pursuit on foot. 

U.S. & World

Celebrity News 22 mins ago

Betty White's new stamp has hidden details — and a story full of heart

Trump Administration 30 mins ago

Timeline: The Trump administration's shifting stance on the Signal chat debacle

Villalobos was arrested and transported to the Barton County Jail, booked on requested charges of aggravated kidnaping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, child endangerment, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer and violation of a protection from abuse order. He’s being held on $500,000 bond. 

It's not immediately clear if he's retained a lawyer.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Kansas
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us