Kaiser Permanente and labor unions reach tentative deal

Kaiser Permanente and labor unions reached a tentative deal Friday morning, a little more than a week after workers at the nation’s largest healthcare nonprofit organization went on strike.

"The frontline healthcare workers of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions are excited to have reached a tentative agreement with Kaiser Permanente as of this morning. We are thankful for the instrumental support of Acting US Labor Secretary Julie Su," the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions said in a Facebook statement.

More than 75,000 union members had walked out after the company and labor negotiators failed to come to an agreement on staffing levels.

This is a developing story. Please check NBCNews.com for updates.