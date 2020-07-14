Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized With Possible Infection

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized with a possible infection.

"Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland early this morning for treatment of a possible infection. She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., last night after experiencing fever and chills," the Court said in a statement Tuesday. "She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August. The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment."

Ginsburg, 87, underwent nonsurgical treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore earlier this year for a benign gallbladder condition that was causing an infection, NBC News reported. Tests confirmed that a gallstone had migrated to her cystic duct, causing a blockage and infection.

She was treated last summer for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas, and she underwent surgery in late 2018 for lung cancer.