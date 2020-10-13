Justice Dept. Sues Author Over Book About Her Relationship With Melania Trump

The Department of Justice has sued Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, author of a book about her relationship with First Lady Melania Trump, saying she violated a binding promise of confidentiality.

A friend of Melania Trump's from New York, Winston Wolkoff managed the inauguration festivities for President Donald Trump in January 2017 and then served as an unpaid adviser to the first lady during the first year of the Trump administration before parting ways.

Her book, “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with The First Lady," was published six weeks ago and quickly became a New York Times bestseller.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.