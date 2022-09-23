Jury Convicts QAnon Believer Who Thought He Was Storming White House During Capitol Riot

Doug Jensen was one of the first 10 rioters to enter the Capitol during the insurrection

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

A federal jury on Friday convicted a QAnon believer who chased down U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman on Jan. 6, 2021, finding the defendant guilty on all charges against him.

Doug Jensen, an Iowa man who was one of the first 10 rioters to enter the Capitol during the insurrection, went on trial this week and was found guilty on seven counts, including felony charges of civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16. Jensen’s wife, April, cried as the verdicts were read.

On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol during the certification of Electoral College votes. NBCLX Political Editor Noah Pransky brings you a timeline of the day and the aftermath.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us