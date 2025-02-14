Judge orders Trump administration to temporarily reinstate foreign aid funding

The Trump administration must temporarily allow the disbursement of foreign aid, a judge ruled Thursday, dealing the latest blow to the administration's sweeping efforts to halt international aid.

The court order came in response to a lawsuit filed by nonprofit groups that work on international aid projects, as well as other organizations.

They had asked that the judge block the executive order President Donald Trump signed last month that implemented a blanket pause on U.S. foreign aid. Secretary of State Marco Rubio subsequently ordered an immediate halt to nearly all U.S. foreign assistance.

Rather than rule against the entire executive order, U.S. District Judge Amir Ali made a narrower decision Thursday, saying the administration for now could not suspend or cancel foreign assistance that was in place before Trump took office.

Ali said, however, that "the Court does not find it appropriate or necessary to enjoin the President or the Executive Order itself."

The judge said in his ruling that the administration has not yet "meaningfully contested detailed and credible evidence of harm to countless American businesses, ranging from shutting down programs, to furloughing and laying off employees, to shuttering altogether."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night.

Global Health Council, one of the plaintiffs, praised the ruling in a news release. Its president, Elisha Dunn-Georgiou, said the ruling was "a vital first step toward restoring U.S. foreign assistance programs."

“It clears the path for organizations to resume their life saving work, showcasing the best of American values: compassion, leadership, and a commitment to global health, stability, and shared prosperity," Dunn-Georgiou said.

The judge instructed the parties to file a joint status report by 5 p.m. Friday regarding further legal proceedings.

The White House had targeted the U.S. Agency for International Development shortly after Trump's executive order pausing foreign aid. Thousands of employees and contractors were fired, furloughed or placed on administrative leave.

USAID delivers billions of dollars in U.S. foreign aid, but Trump and Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency, have argued it is wasteful. Musk has called USAID a "criminal organization."

