Trump Administration

Judge orders Trump administration to temporarily reinstate foreign aid funding

President Donald Trump last month signed an executive order that issued a blanket pause on U.S. foreign aid.

By Megan Lebowitz | NBC News

View of the White House in Washington DC after the US presidential elections and the win of Donald Trump and the Republican Party during a blue sky day with the iconic building. The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States. The residence was designed by Irish-born architect James Hoban in the Neoclassical style. The Executive Residence’s southern facade with a semi-circular portico facing the South Lawn and The Ellipse park spotted from Haupt Fountains. Washington D.C., United States of America on November 8, 2024.
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Trump administration must temporarily allow the disbursement of foreign aid, a judge ruled Thursday, dealing the latest blow to the administration's sweeping efforts to halt international aid.

The court order came in response to a lawsuit filed by nonprofit groups that work on international aid projects, as well as other organizations.

They had asked that the judge block the executive order President Donald Trump signed last month that implemented a blanket pause on U.S. foreign aid. Secretary of State Marco Rubio subsequently ordered an immediate halt to nearly all U.S. foreign assistance.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Rather than rule against the entire executive order, U.S. District Judge Amir Ali made a narrower decision Thursday, saying the administration for now could not suspend or cancel foreign assistance that was in place before Trump took office.

Ali said, however, that "the Court does not find it appropriate or necessary to enjoin the President or the Executive Order itself."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The judge said in his ruling that the administration has not yet "meaningfully contested detailed and credible evidence of harm to countless American businesses, ranging from shutting down programs, to furloughing and laying off employees, to shuttering altogether."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night.

U.S. & World

Trump Administration 2 hours ago

House GOP panel passes budget blueprint with $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and steep spending reductions

Air Travel 2 hours ago

Mechanical issue forces Secretary of State Rubio's plane to return DC

Global Health Council, one of the plaintiffs, praised the ruling in a news release. Its president, Elisha Dunn-Georgiou, said the ruling was "a vital first step toward restoring U.S. foreign assistance programs."

“It clears the path for organizations to resume their life saving work, showcasing the best of American values: compassion, leadership, and a commitment to global health, stability, and shared prosperity," Dunn-Georgiou said.

The judge instructed the parties to file a joint status report by 5 p.m. Friday regarding further legal proceedings.

The White House had targeted the U.S. Agency for International Development shortly after Trump's executive order pausing foreign aid. Thousands of employees and contractors were fired, furloughed or placed on administrative leave.

USAID delivers billions of dollars in U.S. foreign aid, but Trump and Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency, have argued it is wasteful. Musk has called USAID a "criminal organization."

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us