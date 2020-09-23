Judge Loosens Bond Restrictions for Michelle Troconis; GPS Monitoring to Remain

A judge has changed the bond restrictions for Michelle Troconis, her attorney said Wednesday, including taking her off house arrest and removing her curfew.

Troconis, the ex-girfriend of Fotis Dulos, is facing charges in connection with the disappearence of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos, including conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five, has been missing since May 24, 2019 and was last seen when she dropped her five children off at school in New Canaan that morning.

Fotis Dulos was Jennifer Dulos’ estranged husband, and he was charged with Jennifer Dulos' murder. He died in January, days after police interrupted his suicide attempt at his Farmington home.

Attorney Jon Schoenhorn said Wednesday that a judge has ruled that Troconis no longer has to remain under house arrest and no longer has a curfew. She will also be permitted to travel outside of Connecticut with prior permission.

She will continue to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Schoenhorn has been calling for the removal of the non-financial bond restrictions on his client, including the GPS monitoring. In a statement, he said he was grateful for the ruling, but would continue the fight.

"Although it is a thoughtful legal memorandum, I will contiue to ask the appellate court to review the requirement of continued GPS monitoring. We are grateful that the court agreed that the other conditions, including curfew and house arrest should be removed, and that she is permitted to travel out of state with prior permission.

Schoenhorn previously filed a motion to have the bond conditions altered with the Connecticut Appellate Court.

He has said Troconis is not a flight risk and that she has close ties to the Hartford area.