Judge lifts Trump gag order in $250 million New York business fraud case

A New York judge on Thursday temporarily suspended a gag order barring former President Donald Trump from commenting on court staff in his $250 million civil business fraud trial.

The judge from the First Department of New York's Appellate Division granted the request by Trump's defense attorneys for an interim stay of the gag orders, citing the "constitutional and statutory rights at issue" in a brief order.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.