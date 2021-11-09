Capitol Riot

Judge Denies Trump Emergency Motion to Shield Records Sought by Jan. 6 Committee

The judge called the Trump move "premature"

Capitol Riot Trump signs
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

A federal judge on Monday shot down a request from former President Donald Trump to prevent the National Archives from releasing documents requested by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Trump filed a lawsuit last month to block the records but that case is still ongoing. Trump filed an emergency motion late Monday, asking Judge Tanya S. Chutkan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to grant a stay in the case pending appeal or an administrative injunction.

Chutkan, however, quickly denied the request on Tuesday, calling the move “premature.”

Starting with President Trump’s “Save America Rally” speech, to rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol and ending with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris confirmed as the next President and Vice President of the U.S., here’s a look at what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

