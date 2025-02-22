Trump Administration

Judge blocks Trump administration from terminating DEI-related grants

The court ruling also prevents the Justice Department from bringing any enforcement actions against contractors and grant recipients who have such programs

By Daniel Barnes and Nnamdi Egwuonwu | NBC News

President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Washington.
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

A federal judge in Maryland on Friday blocked the Trump administration from terminating federal grants and contracts related to DEI as called for in executive orders signed by President Donald Trump.

“Plaintiffs have amply established a likelihood that they will succeed in proving that the Termination Provision invites arbitrary and discriminatory enforcement over billions of dollars in government funding,” U.S. District Judge Adam Abelson ruled. 

The ruling bars the administration from requiring federal contractors and grant recipients to certify that they do not engage in any “equity-related” programs, a term the court found too vague to be enforced.

DEI stands for diversity, equity and inclusion and focuses on fostering equitable environments in businesses and schools, particularly for historically marginalized communities.

“The possibilities are almost endless, and many are pernicious,” Abelson continued. “If an elementary school receives Department of Education funding for technology access, and a teacher uses a computer to teach the history of Jim Crow laws, does that risk the grant being deemed 'equity-related' and the school being stripped of funding?"

The court ruling also prevents the Justice Department from bringing any enforcement actions against contractors and grant recipients who have such programs. 

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment on Friday night.

