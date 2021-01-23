Jojo Siwa Says She's ‘Really, Really Happy' in Heartfelt Video About Coming Out

Jojo Siwa feels over the moon after finally speaking her truth.

After confirming she's part of the LGBTQ+ community, the 17-year-old social media sensation opened up about her sexuality in a candid Instagram Live on Saturday, Jan. 23.

The former "Dance Moms" star thanked her fans for their "endless amount of love and support" following her announcement on Jan. 22, in which she showed off a T-shirt her cousin gifted her that read, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever."

"I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome," the YouTube personality gushed in her 15-minute Instagram video.

"And now that the world gets to see this side of my life, it makes me really, really happy," she expressed. "Now that I got to share that with the world, it's awesome... I want people to know that there is so much love in the world and it is so incredible!"

At one point during the IG Live, a follower asked, "What label are you?" to which Siwa responded, "I have thought about this, and the reason I am not ready to say this answer is because I don't really know this answer."

"I think humans are awesome. I think humans are really incredible people," she went on. "Right now, I'm super-duper happy and I want to share everything with the world...but I also want to keep things in my life private until they're ready to be public."

The reality TV personality also took a moment to acknowledge that her coming out experience might not look like everyone else's.

"Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's OK and that it's awesome and that the world is there for you," she explained. "I know everyone's situation is different and it might be harder for some people and easier for some people to come out or [to] be themselves but I think coming out has this stigma around it--that it's this really, really, really scary thing, but it's not anymore."

"There are so many accepting and loving people out there that it's OK," she continued. "Of course, people are going to say it's not normal, but nothing is normal. Literally, not one thing about anybody is normal and it's OK not to be normal, it's OK to be a little different... And I think a lot of people are afraid of being different, and that's something we should never, ever be afraid of. That's something we should be proud of... I'm the happiest I've ever been, that's what matters."

When asked how long she's been part of the LGBTQ+ community, Siwa said she "doesn't know."

As she put it, "I think my whole life... I liked people but I had never fallen in love before. But I always believed that my person was just going to be my person. If that person happened to be a boy, then great. If that person happened to be a girl, great."

The social media star also made it clear that her and Mark Bontempo's split last fall had nothing to do with her sexuality.

"People in life break up," she explained. "People as teenagers break up, you have a boyfriend or you have a girlfriend when you're six years old and you break up with them, you're not with them for forever. I was a teenager. I still am a teenager but I think I'm pretty happy now. I'm pretty good now."

Along with receiving an outpouring of love from her fans, Siwa shared that her parents have been just as supportive.

"You know what my dad said? He said, 'Hey man, love is universal.' My parents have known," she noted, adding, "My mom said she's known for the last two years. She's like, 'I just know with you!' Around two years ago, she was like, 'I don't think you only like boys, that's totally OK.' My family is awesome."

Watch her full video above!