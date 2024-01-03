Job data shows two kinds of workers: the ‘haves and have nots,' economist says

Hiring and quitting slowed in November, while layoffs remain historically low, according to the U.S. Labor Department's monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

This means job security is strong for existing workers, while the unemployed may have trouble finding a new gig.

Companies may be encouraged in 2024 if the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates.

U.S. Labor Department data issued Wednesday suggests a two-tiered job market has emerged, in which workers enjoy strong job security while the unemployed may have trouble finding a new gig.

"There's a bifurcated labor market," said Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter. "There are haves and have nots."

Hiring has slowed — but so have layoffs

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Companies hired nearly 5.5 million people in November, the fewest since 2017, according to the monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The hiring rate — the number of hires during the month as a percent of employment — was 3.5% in November, the lowest since 2014.

(These comparisons exclude the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, in March and April 2020.)

More from Personal Finance:

Expert predictions for interest rates in 2024

How investors can prepare for potential interest rate cuts in 2024

Why 2024 could be the year student loan borrowers finally get forgiveness

Further, the quits rate — a barometer of workers' willingness or ability to leave jobs — declined to 2.2% in November, according to JOLTS data. That's "still solid" but not as strong as its pre-pandemic high point in 2019, wrote Daniel Zhao, lead economist at career site Glassdoor.

Meanwhile, layoffs continue to hover near historic lows, contrasting with weaker hiring and job turnover. The layoff rate was unchanged at 1% in November. It had never dipped to that level (or below) before March 2021.

What this all means: Hiring and job hopping have slowed but companies are still loath to let go of their existing workers, amounting to greater job security for the average worker relative to past years.

The average worker's odds of being let go are "unusually low," Pollak said. "You can sit pretty."

However, the hiring processes may be "pretty slow and cautious" for the unemployed and for job seekers, Pollak added.

"Expect to do more interviews and face a little bit more resistance in that process," she said.

Weaker data isn't 'flashing a red flag yet'

The labor market has been cooling gradually from red-hot levels in 2021 and 2022 as the U.S. economy re-emerged from its pandemic-era shutdown.

The Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs to rein in the economy and labor market to tame persistently high inflation. While the central bank seems poised to start reducing interest rates in 2024, the aggregate impact of its policy seems to be weighing on the job market, economists said.

That said, there doesn't seem cause for concern just yet, they added. Data suggests the economy is heading for a "soft landing," a Goldilocks scenario in which the Fed tames inflation without triggering a recession.

"Soft quits (& hires) are not flashing a red flag yet, but they're certainly not pointing to an overheated job market," Zhao wrote.

The unemployment rate, 3.7% in November, is also low by historical standards.

Companies may be encouraged if the Fed starts cutting interest rates and ramp up hiring, Pollak said.

There are some "glimmers of hope": Job openings increased in the interest-rate-sensitive construction and durable goods manufacturing sectors in November, for example, suggesting there's rising confidence about potential future growth and investment, she added.

Of course, there's risk the labor market could cool further from here.

"Increasingly JOLTS signals to me that we may be edging past the point of soft landing" and into a labor market cooler than 2019 levels, Zhao said.