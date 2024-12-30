Jimmy Carter

What was Jimmy Carter's connection to craft beer? Brewers credit former president for industry's success

Jim Koch, the owner of Boston Beer Company, credits all of his success to the former president

By Lauren Melendez

NBC Universal, Inc.

While we're honoring our nation's 39th president, beer lovers can raise a glass to him as well.

Many people might not know that Jimmy Carter is a huge reason why the national craft beer scene is bustling.

Boston Beer Company today is valued at $3.4 billion. And its owner Jim Koch credits all of his success to Carter.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

For those who don't know, Boston Beer Company, maybe you've heard of Sam Adams. The iconic Boston lager is what put the microbrewery on the map when Koch -- a sixth generation brewer -- started his empire in 1984.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The San Diego Reader says Koch thanks Carter for helping him become a major organizer of the American craft beer movement. This was after Carter signed a bill in 1978 allowing individuals to brew for personal enjoyment.

"Essentially, it lifted regulations imposed by Prohibition laws over 50 years previous," the American Homebrewers Association wrote in its Carter remembrance Sunday night.

"Some states were quick to adopt federal legalization as their state’s policy on home beermaking, while others developed their own language," the message continued. "It wasn’t until 2013 — nearly 100 years after Prohibition made homebrewing illegal — that making beer at home became legal in all 50 states, with Mississippi and Alabama both establishing homebrew legality in that year. ...

"Cheers, and thank you to an American homebrew hero, President Jimmy Carter," the note concluded. "His legacy will live on in every batch of beer brewed."

More on Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter 5 hours ago

Examining President Jimmy Carter's legacy: A textbook definition of the American Dream

Jimmy Carter 15 hours ago

Will Jimmy Carter lie in state? Everything to know about a US state funeral

Jimmy Carter 17 hours ago

Joe Biden, Donald Trump, others pay tribute to Jimmy Carter

This article tagged under:

Jimmy CarterFood & Drink
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us