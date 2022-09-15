Jeffrey Clark, Who Trump Considered for AG, Had Phone Seized in Obstruction Probe

Federal agents who seized former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark's phone in June were looking for evidence of crimes of making false statements, criminal conspiracy and obstruction of justice, according to a new filing.

Clark, who former President Donald Trump considered naming U.S. attorney general as part of his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, told officials with the D.C. bar that the search warrant for seizure of his electronic devices was connected to a criminal investigation into violations of three different federal laws. Special agents with the Justice Department inspector general conducted the search in June.

The filing Wednesday night comes in connection with a disciplinary case brought against Clark over the summer by the D.C. Bar’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel. The filing was first spotted by CNN.

Former members of the Dept. of Justice testified to the committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol how unqualified Jeffrey Clark was to ever be appointed acting attorney general by former President Donald Trump

