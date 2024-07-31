Jason Kelce's outfits as a spectator at the Paris Olympics have made quite the impression

Jason Kelce isn’t competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but he still has all eyes on him.

The retired NFL player traveled to the City of Light to support Team USA alongside his wife, Kylie Kelce. Jason Kelce and his wife have been photographed cheering for Team USA athletes at multiple events and social media users have noticed that the former Philadelphia Eagles player has been showing off his unique style with his outfits.

Jason Kelce has seemed to have drawn inspiration from Paris, one of the fashion capitals of the world, making each of his appearances at the different events double as his personal runway show.

On July 27, he paired his navy USA T-shirt with a matching beret.

The X account for his New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with brother Travis Kelce, shared a picture of the 36-year-old wearing the stylish outfit next to Kylie Kelce.

Jason’s Olympic fits might rival his Gameday fits 😂 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/FTXVogeeK6 — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 27, 2024

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“Jason’s Olympic fits might rival his Gameday fits,” the viral tweet said and included a crying-laughing face emoji. The former Philadelphia Eagles player's game day outfits have become a talking point online — especially one infamously casual look that combined flip flops and jeans.

"Some people go to play football and some people play dress up, OK? I don't like to play dress up, I like to play football," Jason Kelce said defensively about his game day outfits in an October 2022 episode of his podcast, “New Heights.”

For the Paris Olympics, Jason Kelce decided to wear his beret again while he and his wife, Kylie, attended the women’s rugby team’s two matches on July 28.

Jason Kelce uploaded a picture of him rocking the beret — this time with a red, white and blue Team USA 2024 Paris Olympics T-shirt — to Instagram in a joint post with the Rugby Sevens league.

“Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce got out of the house to watch @usarugby go 2-0 on the opening day of Women’s #rugbysevens at #Paris2024,” the caption said.

He continued to show off his sense of style while arm wrestling Team USA rugby player Nicole Heavirland and filming a video with fellow rugby star Ilona Maher.

Jason Kelce opted for a more casual look the next day. The New Heights Podcast tweeted a few pictures of Jason and Kylie Kelce enjoying a friendly game of field hockey July 29.

Coach Ky spotted in Paris working with a new Field Hockey prospect pic.twitter.com/wvQrSdVzgm — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 29, 2024

Keeping it simple, Jason Kelce sported a teal Paris 2024 shirt, navy USA cap and beige shorts.

He saved his best outfit so far to root for Team USA during the women’s gymnastics team final July 30. Jason and Kylie Kelce sat in the stands and watched Team USA dominate before taking home the gold.

Inspired by his new friendship with Maher, he arrived wearing a buttoned down shirt featuring the American flag and the rugby star’s face.

Maher re-shared a photo of Jason Kelce wearing a tribute to her on her Instagram story.

NBC Sports later uploaded a video of Jason Kelce in the must-see outfit as he and Kylie Kelce found their seats for the women’s gymnastics team final to X.

Jason Kelce pulled up to witness greatness in the women’s gymnastics team final. 🫡 #ParisOlympics



📺 NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/AYlEyY6pDx — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 30, 2024

After a few days of traveling from event to event, Jason Kelce decided to take a much-needed break.

Kylie Kelce posted a funny video on her Instagram story of her husband looking exhausted — while still wearing his Maher T-shirt — as he scrolled on his phone.

“When you finally sit down after all of the excitement… a win for the men of @usavolleyball Bronze for the women of @usarugby! Gold for the women of @usagym!” she captioned the post.

“Yes, that is @ilonamaher on his shirt,” she added. She also included Jelly Roll’s song “I Am Not Okay,” to playfully convey just how tired her husband is from rooting for Team USA.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: