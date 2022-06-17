Jan. 6 Panel Says It's Cooperating With DOJ Request for Interview Transcripts

The House committee investigating the Capitol riot said Friday it's cooperating with a Justice Department request to share transcripts of their witness interviews.

The committee is "engaged in a cooperative process to address the needs of the Department of Justice. We are not inclined to share the details of that publicly," the panel said in a statement. "We believe accountability is important and won’t be an obstacle to the department’s prosecutions.”

In a letter to the committee this week, senior DOJ officials ramped up pressure on the panel to comply with their request from April for the transcripts, saying the documents are "critical" to its work investigating the riot.

The January 6th Committee Hearings will continue next week. LX News storyteller Clark Fouraker breaks down the schedule and what you can expect.

