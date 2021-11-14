Rescue

Italian Coast Guard Rescues 550 Migrants From Stormy Seas

As of Nov. 12, 57,833 migrants had arrived in Italy by sea this year.

By Trisha Thomas and Frances D'emilio

Migrants walk on the quay after disembarking in Roccella Jonica, Calabria region, southern Italy
AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

The Italian Coast Guard on Sunday safely brought to shore more than 550 migrants, many of them young men or boys from Egypt, from storm-tossed waters off the southern “toe” of Italy’s mainland, as human traffickers increasingly use a new route.

One rescue began Saturday night and ended early Sunday when the 303 migrants, soaked and shivering, stepped on to the port of Roccella Jonica in the the Calabria region.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Later Sunday, after an Italian customs police boat spotted spotted another fishing vessel in difficulty off Calabria, coast guard crews ferried 250 migrants to the same port, Associated Press journalists in Roccella Jonica reported.

While most migrants seeking to reach Italy in the central Mediterranean depart from Libya or Tunisia, authorities say an increasing number of traffickers' boats are plying a route that begins in Turkey and ends at the southern tip of the Italian peninsula.

U.S. & World

Dallas 20 hours ago

Pre-Flight Assault Sends Southwest Employee to Hospital Before Takeoff to NYC, Officials Say

NFL Sep 8

NFL Schedule Week 10: Game Times, How to Watch on TV and More

Those rescued from traffickers' unseaworthy rubber dinghies and wooden boats that depart from North Africa are usually taken to Lampedusa, a tiny Italian island, or to ports in Sicily. Those sailing from Turkey are generally taken to Calabria or Puglia in the “heel” of the Italian mainland.

The charity Resqship tweeted Sunday that after it alerted authorities about an overcrowded wooden boat with 100 migrants south of Lampedusa, the Italian coast vessel evacuated them to safety.

In Roccella Jonica, Red Cross volunteers early Sunday handed the migrants plastic clogs, blankets, food and protective face masks as part of COVID-19 precautions. Authorities recently set up a tent structure to serve as temporary housing but it's only for up to 120 people, so some of the migrants were driven to other shelters.

As of Nov. 12, 57,833 migrants had arrived in Italy by sea this year.

In 2020, more than 31,000 arrived. In 2019, when anti-migrant leader Matteo Salvini used his post as interior minister to try to thwart charity boats from disembarking people they rescued at sea, just under 10,000 arrived.

___

D'Emilio reported from Rome. AP photographer Alessandra Tarantino contributed from Roccella Jonica.

—-

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

RescueItalyRed Crossmigrantshuman trafficking
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us