‘It Just Doesn't Help': GOP-Led Efforts to Push Permitless Carry Come Under Scrutiny

Republican lawmakers across the country advanced dozens of gun-related bills this year to roll back firearm restrictions or challenge federal regulations — efforts that have come under scrutiny in light of recent mass shootings in a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and a grade school in Uvalde, Texas.

In particular, state legislators have focused efforts on passing legislation that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without a permit, sometimes called “constitutional carry” measures by their proponents. Lawmakers in seven states — Georgia, Alabama, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Indiana, Ohio and Nebraska — introduced such bills this year, and four enacted them, NBC News reported.

The Justice Department said on Sunday that it will review the law enforcement response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The review is being conducted at the request of Uvalde’s mayor, according to officials

Currently, 25 states allow people to carry concealed weapons without a permit, with more bills likely to pass in coming years — a trend that has worried those concerned about potential hikes in gun-related violence.

Vice President Kamala Harris gave a eulogy at the funeral of Ruth Whitfield, who was killed in the racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket. Whitfield was 86 and the oldest of the 10 people killed in the mass shooting.

A 2021 Pew Research Center study reported that the number of Americans who support stricter gun laws has declined since 2019. But that same study also found that majorities in both parties oppose permitless carry legislation, with many worried that it would expand gun access to untrained and unvetted buyers.

