Jacob Blake

‘It Hurts to Breathe': Jacob Blake Delivers Video Message to Supporters

The video was shared on social media by attorney Benjamin Crump

Family members of Jacob Blake march with supporters to the Kenosha County Courthouse

Jacob Blake delivered a message to supporters Saturday, saying he has "a lot more life to live" after being left paralyzed from the waist down by a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, NBC News reports.

In a video filmed from a hospital bed, the 29-year-old said it "hurts to breathe" and even sleep as he recovers from the Aug. 23 shooting.

"Your life, and not only just your life, your legs – something you need to move around and move forward in life – can be taken from you like this," he said, snapping his fingers. "I got staples in my back, staples in my damn stomach. You don't want to have to deal with this."

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 17 hours ago

Virus Updates: Researchers Warn of ‘Deadly' Winter; States At Risk for Labor Day Surge

Portland 20 hours ago

BLM Rallies, Memorial for Man Killed in Portland Shooting

The video was shared on social media by Blake's lawyer, Benjamin Crump. It was not entirely clear who recorded it, and NBC News does not know the circumstances that occurred before it was recorded.

The Kenosha Police Department could not be reached by phone and email Saturday for comment, NBC News reports.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Jacob Blakepolice brutalityKenoshaBenjamin Crump
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us