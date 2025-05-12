Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander to be released Monday, Hamas says

Hamas said early Monday that it will release Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, who is believed to be the last living U.S. citizen held captive in Gaza by the Palestinian militant group, in the coming hours.

“The Al-Qassam Brigades have decided to release the captive Zionist soldier who holds American citizenship, “Idan Alexander,” today, Monday, May 12, 2025,” a Hamas spokesperson said in a brief statement early Monday.

Hamas had previously suggested such a release would be a signal of goodwill as part of “the steps being taken to achieve a ceasefire, open the crossings, and allow aid” into the Gaza Strip.

If successful, the release will come the day before President Donald Trump is set to travel to the Middle East in a trip that is expected to intensify efforts to bring a pause to Israel's sweeping military offensive in Gaza, from which aid has been cut off for several weeks.

Trump's trip is not expected to include a stop in Israel.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement Monday that it was only committing to a safe corridor to allow Alexander’s release, rather than any ceasefire or release of Palestinian prisoners or detainees.

“We are in critical days, during which Hamas has a proposal before it that would allow for the release of our hostages,” the statement said, adding, “Negotiations will continue under fire and alongside preparations to intensify the fighting.”

The Israeli security cabinet last week approved a plan to capture the entire enclave under which more than 2 million Palestinians living in Gaza would be “moved” out of the strip as Israel’s military launched operations to defeat Hamas.

Alexander, 21, was born and raised in New Jersey and was serving in the Israeli army when he was captured by Hamas during its terrorist attacks on October 7, 2023, along with around 250 others.

Israeli officials say 1,200 people were killed during the Hamas-led attacks, which marked a major escalation in a decadeslong conflict.

More than 51,000 people have been killed in the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip since then, according to health officials in the enclave, which has been run by Hamas since 2007.

Alexander is one of at least 59 hostages remaining in Gaza, according to Israeli officials, although less than half are believed to be alive. His family confirmed in a statement Sunday that it was expecting his release.

