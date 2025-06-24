Middle East

Israel agrees to Trump's ‘proposal for a bilateral ceasefire'

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to former U.S. President Donald Trump and the United States for their “support and participation” in the operation.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

After days of intense fighting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel has successfully completed its military operation against Iran, claiming it has eliminated key nuclear and missile threats.

Netanyahu convened Israel's security cabinet late last night to announce that the country has achieved all of its strategic objectives in Operation "Am Kalavi", and "much more."

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Israel has neutralized what it described as a “dual immediate existential threat” posed by Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Middle East 2 hours ago

Trump says he expects his announced Israel-Iran ceasefire will last ‘forever'

Donald Trump 12 hours ago

How Trump decided to strike Iran

Netanyahu added that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had gained full air control over Tehran, inflicted severe damage on Iranian military leadership, and destroyed dozens of key government and military targets.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

In the past 24 hours alone, the IDF reportedly struck central locations in the Iranian capital, eliminated hundreds of Basij operatives, and assassinated another senior nuclear scientist.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump and the United States for their “support and participation” in the operation, particularly in targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Following what Netanyahu described as “historic achievements,” Israel has agreed to Trump’s bilateral ceasefire.He warned, however, that Israel would respond forcefully to any violation of the agreement.

Israeli citizens have been urged to continue following Home Front Command directives until full compliance with the ceasefire is confirmed.

Netanyahu is expected to deliver a formal statement later today.

This article tagged under:

Middle East
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us