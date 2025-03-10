Technology

Is Twitter down? X encounters third round of reported outages

More than half the issues were reported on X's app.

By NBC Chicago Staff

The X logo is shown on a laptop screen and phone screen.
Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Is Twitter down? Thousands of users of the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, reported three rounds of issues Monday morning.

According to the website Down Detector, which monitors outages across the internet, about 19,000 people first reported X issues just before 6 a.m. ET. Those issues seemed to have resolved, before a significantly larger spike of reports just before 10 a.m. and then another burst of reports around 11 a.m.

About 40,000 people reported that X was down at 10:05 a.m. Monday, during the second apparent outage.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

More than half the issues were reported on X's app, and about 33% were reported on the website.

Just before 10:30 a.m., some users reported the platform back online, while others reported the site was still down for them.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

By 10:40 a.m., outage reports significantly decreased once again, to around 1,000. Reports began increasing again at 11:01 a.m., and as of 11:16 a.m., 25,000 people reported the platform was not working for them.

The reasons behind the outages were not immediately clear.

This article tagged under:

Technology
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us