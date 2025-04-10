Massachusetts

Is MIT home of the ugliest building in America? That's what one website says

Architectural Uprising, a so-called "people's movement against the continued uglification of our cities," recently named Simmons Hall in Cambridge the winner of its inaugural "Aesthetic Atrocity Award"

By Marc Fortier

An architectural website has named MIT's Simmons Hall the ugliest building in the U.S.

Architectural Uprising, a so-called "people's movement against the continued uglification of our cities," recently named Simmons Hall in Cambridge the winner of its inaugural "Aesthetic Atrocity Award," which it described as "an annual dishonor given to the ugliest new building in the United States."

According to MIT's website, the 10-story undergraduate dormitory opened in 2002. It was designed by architect Steven Holl and has won multiple awards for its architectural features.

Runners-up for the award included the San Francisco Federal Building, The Ascent in Kentucky and 41 Cooper Square in New York. The website says the "Aesthetic Atrocity Award" will be presented at the "Beauty and Ugliness in Architecture" conference in Oslo, Norway, next month.

NBC reached out to MIT's press office for comment, but has yet to hear back.

