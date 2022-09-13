‘Irreparable Harm': DOJ Warns Against Further Delay in Trump Documents Probe

The Justice Department on Tuesday blasted efforts by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers to delay its investigation into classified documents seized at his Florida resort while a magistrate judge unsealed some previously redacted information relating to the FBI's search of Trump's club.

"Plaintiff (Trump) has characterized the government’s criminal investigation as a 'document storage dispute' or an 'overdue library book scenario.' In doing so, Plaintiff has not addressed the potential harms that could result from mishandling classified information or the strict requirements imposed by law for handling such materials," DOJ said in a court filing urging Judge Aileen Cannon to allow its criminal investigation into the over 100 classified documents the department says it took from Trump's Florida home to proceed for the time being.

The filing noted that the documents had "markings signifying that their unauthorized disclosure 'reasonably could be expected to result in damage to the national security,' including 'exceptionally grave damage,'" and said any delay is causing "irreparable harm" to the government and the public.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.