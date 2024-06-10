iPad gets a calculator app after 14 years

The iPad is getting a Calculator app as part of iPadOS 18, announced at WWDC 2024.

With the software update, a built-in calculator was added to Apple’s tablets.

This means iPad users will no longer need to download third-party apps, which can be full of ads and not optimized for the iPad’s larger form factor, just to perform simple math calculations.

The app resembles the iOS version and supports Apple Pencil for solving math problems.

Rumors had suggested the arrival of the Calculator for iPad, and it's now confirmed for Apple's tablets.

This follows the addition of the Weather app to the iPad with iPadOS 16 two years ago.

iPadOS 18 also brings Smart Script to improve handwriting legibility and includes personalization updates from iOS 18.

iPadOS 18 - Here’s what’s new:

Interface improvements: A floating tab bar and automatic sidebars will allow users to use more of the screen at any given time.

You can now take control of a SharePlay session. Math Notes for Calculator: Users can write with the Apple Pencil to automatically solve problems that users write on the iPad, with support for scientific calculator functions.

Users can write with the Apple Pencil to automatically solve problems that users write on the iPad, with support for scientific calculator functions. Notes: The native app has a new feature called Smart Script, which uses “on-device machine learning” to automatically clean up your handwriting. You can also paste typed words into a handwriting session and they will automatically reform to appear as handwriting.

At WWDC 2024, Apple showed off new AI features for the iPhone, iPad, and more.