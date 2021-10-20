Norwalk

Intruder Assaults Child During Home Invasion in Connecticut: Police

A man is accused of breaking into a Norwalk home and assaulting a child.

Police said it happened on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 9.

The person who called 911 told police that the child’s screams woke them up and they saw an intruder running through the house, then out the front door.

Police who responded to investigate found the child injured, shaken and terrified and the victim was transported to Norwalk Hospital.

Detectives from the police department and the special victims unit responded, along with other law enforcement.

Police said they obtained a warrant for Ilmer Rivera-Zuniga, 22, and he was apprehended Monday night in South Norwalk.

The child has since been released from the hospital and faces a long path to recovery, police said.

Rivera-Zuniga’s last known address was in Norwalk.

He was charged with home invasion, kidnapping in the first degree, criminal attempt at aggravated sex assault of a minor, risk of injury to a minor, assault in the third degree, strangulation in the third degree.

Bond was set at $1 million.

