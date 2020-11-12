Interstate Youth Hockey Competition Suspended Across New England, New Jersey

The rest of the New England states and New Jersey have joined Connecticut in suspending interstate youth hockey competition for public and private schools. This goes into the other states on Saturday and continued through the rest of the year, due to cases of COVID-19 associated with the sport.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s office said he enacted this particular policy in Connecticut last week. Last Thursday, Connecticut rolled out several new restrictions on some sports:

No hosting in Connecticut of competitions or tournaments for high and medium risk sports

No CT team to travel to out-of-state games

No high-risk sports games for the rest of 2020 (K-12)

Medium-risk indoor sports must wear a mask, including during competition

Limit spectators

Facilities and leagues must have protocols for spectators, rosters and safety

The state looked to enact these regulations in collaboration with Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the governor said.

This will not impact interstate collegiate, professional, or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols and restrictions, according to the governors.

The offices of the governors of Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Vermont released the following statement Thursday morning.

“In response to recent coronavirus outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will support a regional approach to interstate competitions. As case numbers increase in many states across the country, it is critical that neighboring states coordinate a regional approach to limit further community spread of the virus.

“The seven states will suspend interstate competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey effective this Saturday, November 14, 2020 through at minimum December 31, 2020. The prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional, or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols and/or restrictions.

“As public health data continues to evolve, the states will reassess the need for continued restrictions on interstate sports activities.”