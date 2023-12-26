Instagram influencer fatally shot by husband days after she was granted a restraining order against him

An Instagram influencer was fatally shot near a Hawaii mall by her husband on Friday, two days after a judge granted her a restraining order against the man, according to authorities and court documents. He later was found dead in an apparent suicide.

The shooting unfolded in a parking lot near Pearlridge Center in Waimalu, near Honolulu. Honolulu police responded to a "suspicious circumstance" in the parking lot just after 10 a.m. Friday and found a 33-year-old woman, later identified as Theresa Cachuela, with gunshot wounds, Lt. Deena Thoemmes told reporters. A child was present during the shooting, police said.

Theresa Cachuela, who was known as “Bunny Bontiti” to her 20,000 Instagram followers, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was found injured in the area, Thoemmes said.

The suspect, identified as Jason Cachuela, 44, had fled the scene and was later found dead in an area behind a Waipahu residence, a town located about five miles away from the mall, Thoemmes said. Police said a gun was recovered at that scene.

