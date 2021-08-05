infrastructure plan

Infrastructure Bill to Add $256B to Deficit, Despite Claims It Would Be ‘Paid for': CBO

As of Thursday, Lawmakers were still working through amendments to the $555 billion legislation

The Congressional Budget Office estimated on Thursday that the bipartisan infrastructure bill will add $256 billion to the deficit over 10 years. Lawmakers had been waiting for the report before the Senate moved onto final consideration of the bill.

The bipartisan group that negotiated the bill had worked to make it "paid for," congressional speak for not adding to the deficit. But the CBO disagreed.

"The Congressional Budget Office estimates that over the 2021-2031 period, enacting Senate Amendment 2137 to H.R. 3684 would decrease direct spending by $110 billion, increase revenues by $50 billion, and increase discretionary spending by $415 billion," the report said. "On net, the legislation would add $256 billion to projected deficits over that period."

