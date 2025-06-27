Influencer Tanner Martin's death from colon cancer shines light on these most ignored symptoms

Utah dad Tanner Martin gave a glimpse into life with colon cancer at a young age as he documented his journey to becoming a father and living with the illness before his death at 30 years old.

Martin's wife, Shay Wright, shared the news of his passing on June 25 by posting a video on Instagram that Martin had filmed prior to his death.

He appears alongside the couple’s newborn daughter, AmyLou, while making a request for fans to contribute to GoFundMe, an online fundraising campaign, to help Wright with expenses as she raises their daughter alone.

Wright had announced less than a week earlier that her husband had entered hospice. He was initially diagnosed with terminal colon cancer in November 2020 when he was 25.

While the couple didn't disclose much about his symptoms at the time, they shared in an Instagram caption that he'd "been sick since September," prompting them to seek medical care. A colonoscopy revealed a mass, which turned out to be colon cancer.

Martin’s doctors told him in February 2023 that his cancer was incurable and estimated he had two to five years to live, the couple shared on Instagram at the time.

"He will be on chemo for most, if not all of it," the post penned by Wright read. "Honestly it was a relief for me to hear I have him here for a little longer. Overall it’s quite a process of grief, shock, anger, panic, peace, and then it starts all over again."

In July 2023, Wright revealed that Martin had been fighting Stage 4 colon cancer for over three years, adding that he'd endured "27+ rounds of chemo, 6 weeks of radiation, 3 major surgeries (and) 20+ procedures."

His goal was to live to see the birth of the couple's first child, who was conceived via IVF, which the couple completed while he was undergoing treatment.

Wright celebrated that joyous moment with her husband in an emotional Instagram post on May 15.

Symptoms of colon cancer

Martin's diagnosis at 25 is part of a trend of colon cancer rates rising among young people.

It's now the leading cause of cancer death in men under 50 years old and second to only breast cancer for women in the same age group.

People who have an average risk of colon cancer and with no family history should start screening at age 45, according to the American Cancer Society. Others with increased risk may need to start earlier.

And anyone who experiences symptoms of colon cancer, especially for prolonged periods, regardless of age, should speak with a doctor about potentially being screened for the disease.

Symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore include:

Bleeding, which is the biggest red flag. The blood can be either dark red or a brighter color. Hemorrhoids could explain the bleeding but it's impossible to know without an exam.

Narrow stools, which may indicate there is a tumor in the intestine that is creating a more narrow space for the stool to pass through.

The feeling that you need to have a bowel movement but no stool passes, which can be caused by a tumor.

Unexplained weight loss caused by the cancer affecting how your body uses nutrients.

Ongoing discomfort in the belly area, such as cramps, gas or pain.

