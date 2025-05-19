Sunny Fullen, her husband, teen, and eight-month-old daughter heeded to the tornado warnings on Sunday night.

“In the laundry room,” Fullen said.

Her last memory is watching her beloved dog, Kitty, run away.

“I actually have the last image of our house turning over her,” Fullen said. “Our house picked up, and I just saw it like in slow motion roll across her. … I felt the cinder blocks slipping, and then, I felt it pick up and roll. It was scary.”

Only the cinder blocks remain on her property. The foundation of the home and all their belongings are scattered about 75 feet away in her neighbor’s yard.

As the couple walked up to their property for the first time early Monday afternoon, her husband pointed to the freezer closest to the fence line.

“This is where we landed,” he said.

Fullen and her family were all taken to the hospital; however were discharged shortly after.

“I’m OK,” Fullen said. “I’m sore. I’m bruised. My husband has a broken clavicle or collarbone.”

Her teen daughter suffered injuries to her mouth and the baby was not injured.

“All I could think about were my kids. That’s all I could think about,” Fullen said.

Fullen said her family does not have plans to ask for donations as they have support from family.

Her neighbor, Jill Rouse, is helping clear out the debris.

“It’s surreal. It’s something out of what you see in a movie,” Rouse said.

Rouse said she was in her backyard Sunday evening. She had just cut the yard. Her husband, a Fort Worth firefighter, was on duty at the time.

“My youngest daughter was here just checking on mom,” Rouse said. “My son-in-law, who is also a Fort Worth fireman, encouraged us to leave. He said it was time to go. And I listened. And I don’t listen very often.”

Rouse, her daughters, grandchildren, and son-in-law drove to Huckabee Sunday night. They drove back hours later to check on their home.

“There’s a home in my backyard,” Rouse said. “I was not expecting to see what I saw.”

Rouse’s three dogs, along with a donkey, a horse, and a rooster, all survived.

“Our neighbors had it way worse than we do,” Rouse said.

Her husband and numerous co-workers spent hours clearing the family’s front yard.

“Their mattress is over here,” Rouse said. “You don’t truly understand it until you’ve gone through it.”

Throughout the day, the first responders and neighbors have been making their rounds helping patch up roofs, clear trees from the roadways, distribute water, and provide words of encouragement. An outpouring of support that families affected, including Rouse and Fullen, said they are thankful for.

“It’s just one of those things that you’ll take with you forever,” Rouse said. “You’ll never forget.”

The Red Cross is in the area assisting displaced families.

Anyone in need of Red Cross assistance should call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

According to Palo Pinto EMS, 31 homes in Gordon were damaged. Six of the homes have major damage with Fullen’s home considered a total loss.

As of Monday afternoon, about 60% of the community has had power restored.

The National Weather Service confirmed Monday afternoon that at least seven tornadoes touched down Sunday, including five in Palo Pinto County, one in Eastland County and one in Parker County.

The NWS confirmed the tornado in Gordon was an EF-1.