Infant dead after being found in motel bathtub in Milford, Conn.

Police are investigating after an infant was found in a bathtub in a motel room in Milford Wednesday morning.

The cleaning staff at the Mayflower Motel on Woodmont Road found the infant in a vacated room just after 11 a.m., according to police.

Arriving officers performed CPR on the baby until paramedics arrived. Paramedics continued life-saving measures and the infant was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and was pronounced dead just before 12 p.m.

Police had earlier asked the public to avoid the area near Woodmont Road and said there was no threat to the public.

