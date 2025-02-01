Potomac Crash

Incoming Howard professor and civil rights lawyer killed in Potomac crash

Kiah Duggins was returning to DC from her home state of Kansas

By Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A civil rights lawyer preparing for a new position with Howard University’s law school died in Wednesday evening’s plane crash at Reagan National Airport.

Already working in D.C. for quite some time, Kiah Duggins was a shining light who worked to build equitable communities and fight for justice, those who knew her said.

“Kiah was all the things,” said Bobby Gandu, associate vice president for strategic enrollment management, applied learning and director of admissions of Wichita State University, from which Duggins graduated. “Kiah was really bright, asked incredible questions.”

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Duggins had a knack for standing up for marginalized communities – most recently in the District.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Duggins was on the way back from Kansas, her home state.

“She was a person who wanted to make sure that we were taking care of people who didn’t have a voice, who maybe needed some representation,” Gandu said.

He successfully recruited Duggins to attend Wichita State.

“She was really funny, too,” he said. “She always had something comical to say. She would bring light to a room. She was incredibly intelligent, of course, meaning that she would challenge us to think of things in a different way.”

Potomac Crash 12 hours ago

16-year-old figure skater from Virginia, parents among victims of Potomac crash

Potomac Crash 13 hours ago

‘So much more in her': Father grieves loss of wife, daughter in Potomac crash

Before her career blossomed, Duggins graduated from Harvard Law School and participated in former first lady Michelle Obama’s Let Girls Learn initiative.

“I wrote in my recommendation that I hope someday my then 1-year-old daughter would be inspired and mentored by someone like Kiah Duggins,” Gandu said.

Duggins’ parents sent a statement to NBC News, saying, “We are coming to terms with the grief associated with the loss of our beautiful and accomplished firstborn.”

This article tagged under:

Potomac CrashWashington DC
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us