In Memoriam: People We've Lost in 2023

Remember those we have lost in 2023, including celebrities, athletes and other public pioneers.

Singer-songwriter David Crosby, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice — for his work with The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash — died Jan. 19, 2023. He was 81.
AP
Robbie Knievel, the daredevil son of Evel Knievel, died Jan. 13, 2023, in Reno, Nevada. He was 60.
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, died Jan. 12, 2023, after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54.
Getty Images
Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, died Jan. 11, 2023. He was 78.
Paulo Oliveira / DPI / NurPhoto via Getty Images
Ken Block, American motorsport legend and YouTube star, died in a snowmobile accident in Utah on Jan. 3, 2023. He was 55.

This article tagged under:

In MemoriamCelebrities

