Breonna Taylor

In Louisville, Breonna Taylor's Family Honors Her Legacy

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn

One Year Anniversary Of The Killing Of Breonna Taylor Marked By Protests
Jon Cherry/Getty Images

On the one year anniversary of her death, Breonna Taylor 's family will gather in downtown Louisville Saturday to honor Taylor's legacy and continue their demand for justice.

They will speak at Jefferson Square Park, which became an impromptu hub during months of demonstrations last summer. Activists have also set up an outdoor memorial with a mural, posters, artwork and other mementos honoring her life.

Last summer, Louisville, Kentucky's largest city, became the site of huge protests in the wake of the police killing of Taylor, a Black woman who was shot multiple times by police during a botched drug raid in March.

U.S. & World

Capitol Riot Mar 12

DOJ Asking for More Time to Prepare Capitol Riot Cases, Citing Sprawling Investigation

Coronavirus 24 hours ago

IRS Started Processing Stimulus Checks Friday, Money Begins Arriving in Accounts

Demonstrations were a frequent occurrence, as protesters called for charges to be brought against the officers involved in Taylor’s death.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A grand jury indicted one officer on wanton endangerment charges in September for shooting into a neighbor’s apartment, but no officers were charged in connection with her death.

Police had a no-knock warrant but said they knocked and announced their presence before entering Taylor’s apartment, a claim some witnesses have disputed. No drugs were found in Taylor’s apartment.

Hudspeth Blackburn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Breonna TaylorKentucky
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us