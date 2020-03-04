Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian Visiting White House With Women Trump Released From Prison

Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is expected to meet President Trump Wednesday at the White House with four women Trump freed from prison.

Kardashian announced her visit on Twitter saying she was traveling to the White House with several women including Alice Johnson, who Trump released from a drug sentence in June 2018.

“Today Alice, Crystal, Judith, Tynice and I, along with the @cut_50 team will be at the White House bringing light to these women and discuss more change that our justice system desperately needs!” Kardashian West tweeted.

