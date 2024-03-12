Aside from the nurses and doctors who work there, Abraham "Abe" Bren might know the halls of Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center better than anyone. He’s currently battling cancer for the fourth time, after also surviving a heart attack.

“I’ve been a professional sick person for the last 12 years,” Abe told NBC10. “You know, the place becomes your house.”

The U.S. Air Force veteran has survived a triple bypass, prostate cancer, and kidney cancer, which then spread to his lungs. He’s undergone different treatments throughout the years, beginning when his daughters were in high school in South Jersey.

“It’s hard when you’re everything to a family and all of the sudden everything stops,” Abe said. “It’s very frustrating.”

After supporting her father through his appointments and hospital stays, Abe’s daughter Gabriela "Gab" Bren decided to become a nurse. Now, she works on the oncology unit where her dad gets treatment.

“I didn’t know that it was something I could handle, because it was so close to home,” Gab said. “But I actually think it gives me a little bit of an advantage, because I can connect with my patients in a little bit of a different way.”

Abe’s doctors say his daughter’s medical knowledge goes a long way. And, it’s helped him get care faster.

“She keeps him honest,” Dr. Naomi Haas, professor of medicine at Penn, said. “He’s sometimes reluctant to complain about symptoms.”

Another factor contributing to his success, according to his doctors, is Abe’s positive attitude.

“He’s always upbeat,” said Dr. Haas. “He’s not afraid to ask hard questions about his care and about his prognosis and things…he’s just really got an incredible positive attitude.”

Gab said that attitude has earned him a bit of a reputation on the oncology unit.

“He definitely has a spirit about him when he meets new people,” the younger Bren said. “Everyone will always text me, like, ‘I’m taking care of your dad today!’ if I’m on a different floor or something.”

She said while it’s been difficult to watch her father go through so many health challenges for so many years, it’s brought their family closer.

“Not many people would be willing to go through as much as he’s gone through, and still maintain that positive mindset that he has,” Gab said. “It’s definitely something that I admire a lot and he’s really inspiring.”

Not only has Gab inherited her dad’s positive mindset, she’s also inherited his passion for performance. Abe sings with a Salsa band on weekends, while Gab performs as a Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader.

“I love being on stage, I love entertaining,” Gab said. “That’s definitely something that I get from him.”

Abe believes his choice to continue singing through treatment, has helped his prognosis.

“If I die on stage, I’m gonna die happy,” Abe said. “It’s what makes me happy.”

And his doctors don’t disagree. Dr. Haas said having a passion and something to work toward can have a significant impact on patients’ health outcomes.

“I think that Abe is a really good example of how if you have a passion you should follow it,” Dr. Haas said. “If you have a passion that kind of keeps you going, it could be music, it could be exercise, all of those things are really helpful for patients in fighting their cancer and keeping a positive attitude.”

She said Abe’s cancer seems to be responding to therapy, and expects him to do well for “many years.”

For Abe, that means more time with his two daughters and wife. He hopes throughout this journey, he’s given them a dad -- and an outlook -- they can lean on.

“Things that happen in life, you just tackle them and keep going,” Abe said. “And I’m here, look at me.”

