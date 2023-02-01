The popular energy drink company Celsius just reached an agreement in a class action lawsuit that could award customers up to $250 each.

The lawsuit alleged that Celsius Holdings, Inc. “labels its products misleadingly” and describes them as "containing 'no preservatives'" even though they contain citric acid. The company denied the claims and asserted that the ingredient is used as a flavor rather than a preservative. However, Celsius Holdings Inc. did agree to a settlement.

According to the class-action settlement website, anyone who purchased a Celsius “beverage or powdered drink” between Jan. 1, 2015 and Nov. 23, 2022 could receive money from the settlement.

There are, of course, several stipulations and the settlement money is only being reserved for customers who bought drinks “for personal or household consumption and not for resale or distribution." You also have to live in the United States to cash in.

Think you might be eligible? Here's everything you need to know.

The maximum you can receive is $250.

If your claim is approved and you have a valid receipt, the most you can earn from the settlement is $250 per household.

If you saved your receipts, you’ll earn more from the settlement.

Most of us don’t save multiple years’ worth of receipts. If you did, you can get more money in the settlement. If you didn’t, your max refund will be $20 per household.

You'll receive $1 for each product purchased during the settlement time period (with a receipt).

Customers who submit a "valid and timely Claim Form" are eligible for $1 for each "can of product" that they purchased between Jan. 1, 2015 and Nov. 23, 2022.

You'll receive $5 for multipacks purchased during the settlement time period (with a receipt).

Celsius On-The-Go or Flo Fusion powdered drinks that were sold in packages of 14 will earn you $5 per package. The same rules — submitting a valid and timely claim (with a receipt) and meeting the purchase time period — apply.

"Original Celsius" drinks are are also eligible in the settlement.

Often labeled "Celsius Live Fit," these drinks include Celsius Heat, Celsius BCAA+Energy and Celsius with Stevia varieties. The settlement also includes Celsius On-The-Go and Flo Fusion powdered drinks.

The deadline for clams is Feb. 13, 2023.

If you're looking for a cash payment from the settlement, you'll have to act fast. The deadline to submit a claim is Feb. 13, 2023.

You can also take the following actions:

Exclude yourself from the class: According to the settlement website, this option doesn't entitle you to money from the settlement. However, it "allows you to be part of any other lawsuit against Defendant about the legal claims in this case." You'll have to send a letter via mail by Feb. 13, 2023 to go this route.

According to the settlement website, this option doesn't entitle you to money from the settlement. However, it "allows you to be part of any other lawsuit against Defendant about the legal claims in this case." You'll have to send a letter via mail by Feb. 13, 2023 to go this route. Object to the settlement: Don't like the terms of the settlement? You can mail a letter explaining why by Feb. 13, 2023.

Don't like the terms of the settlement? You can mail a letter explaining why by Feb. 13, 2023. Attend a hearing on March 31, 2023: If you want to speak at a Final Fairness Hearing, you can attend one on March 31, 2023 — but only if you don't exclude yourself from the settlement.

This settlement comes on the heels of the news that Celcius was ordered to pay rapper Flo Rida $82 million after a jury found the company guilty of breaching an endorsement deal he had with it from 2014 to 2018. In addition, jurors declared that the brand fraudulently hid information from Flo Rida.

