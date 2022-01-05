DOT Asks Drivers to Stay Off Roads as Freezing Rain Causes Crashes Across Conn.

The icy roads are leading to crashes across Connecticut on Wednesday and the state Dept. of Transportation is asking drivers to stay off the roads unless it is for essential travel.

Some light freezing rain is causing roads to ice up.

Light snow, sleet and freezing rain creating very dangerous conditions right now in the western 1/2 of the state. Conditions become very slippery very quickly. If you don't have to travel, don't go. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/hD8BlquozM — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) January 5, 2022

The state Dept. of Transportation is asking drivers to stay off the roads if they can.

🚨Essential Travel Only🚨Motorists are urged to stay off the roads if they can. Despite crews being activated at midnight, pre-treatment doesn't stick to dry roads & rain washes it away, making freezing rain extremely dangerous. Please use extreme caution in icy conditions. — Connecticut Department of Transportation (@CTDOTOfficial) January 5, 2022

The wintry mix that includes the freezing rain is expected to transition to scattered rain showers later in the morning.

Here is a list of crashes at this point:

Bristol

A vehicle crashed into a house on East Road. It's unclear if anyone is injured.

Cromwell

An overturned tractor-trailer is causing lane closures on I-91 south between exits 21 and 20.

There is also a two-vehicle crash on I-91 north between exits 21 and 22.

East Hartford

There's a multi-vehicle crash on I-84 west between exits 57 and 56.

Greenwich

A multi-vehicle crash has closed multiple lanes on I-95 south between exit 2 and the New York state line.

There is also a multi-vehicle crash on Route 15 southbound between exits 33 and 31. At this time, multiple lanes are closed.

Hamden

There is a crash with injuries on Route 15 northbound at exit 62. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Another crash with injuries is reported on Hamden Hills Drive at Evergreen Avenue.

Hartford

A two-vehicle crash has closed multiple lanes on I-91 south between exits 29A and 27.

There's also a jackknifed vehicle on I-91 north between exits 29 and 29A.

I-91 north is closed between exits 29A and 32 because of a three-vehicle crash.

Middletown

Route 66 is closed between High Street and Pearl Street after a pedestrian was struck.

Newtown

Route 25 is closed at Mile Hill Road due to a truck crashing into a pole.

Naugatuck

Route 8 north is closed between exits 29 and 30 because of a multi-vehicle crash.

Norwalk

There is a crash on I-95 northbound between exits 15 and 16. Multiple lanes are closed.

Plainfield

A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed part of I-395 south between exits 29 and 28. State police said there are serious injuries reported.

Southbury

A multi-vehicle crash has closed I-84 west between exits 14 and 11.

Stamford

A jackknifed vehicle has closed the off ramp of I-95 north at exit 8.

Trumbull

A multi-vehicle crash has closed part of Route 8 north between exits 5 and 8.

Waterbury

A multi-vehicle crash has closed Route 8 southbound between exits 30 and 29.

Route 8 northbound is also closed between exits 30 and 31 because of a crash.

Part of I-84 west is closed between exit 18 and 17 due to a multi-vehicle crash.

West Hartford

A bus crashed into the front yard of a home in West Hartford.

BREAKING: West Hartford PD on the scene after a bus crashes into the front yard of a home. Paramedics are arriving now @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/aCJNb8zVHl — Michael Fuller (@MichaelFullertv) January 5, 2022

Willington

I-84 west is closed between exits 70 and 69 because of a multi-vehicle crash.

