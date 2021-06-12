Iconic ‘Doge' Meme NFT Breaks Record, Selling for $4M

"Doge," the image of an excited-looking Shiba Inu considered one of the internet's most iconic and renowned memes, has sold as a nonfungible token, or NFT, for $4 million, making it the most expensive meme NFT of all time.

On Friday, the auction winner, @pleasrdao, placed a willing bid of 1,696.9 of the cryptocurrency Ethereum, worth approximately $4 million, according to the auction site Zora.

"We're so happy to be a part of this milestone in internet history. If any meme deserved to be the new meme NFT record holder, it's Doge," said Don Caldwell, editor-in-chief of the internet meme database Know Your Meme, which certified Doge ahead of the auction to ensure that the meme was being sold by its rightful owner.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.