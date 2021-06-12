Doge

Iconic ‘Doge' Meme NFT Breaks Record, Selling for $4M

The meme of an excited Shiba Inu named Kabosu is officially the most expensive meme NFT ever sold

Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

"Doge," the image of an excited-looking Shiba Inu considered one of the internet's most iconic and renowned memes, has sold as a nonfungible token, or NFT, for $4 million, making it the most expensive meme NFT of all time.

On Friday, the auction winner, @pleasrdao, placed a willing bid of 1,696.9 of the cryptocurrency Ethereum, worth approximately $4 million, according to the auction site Zora.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We're so happy to be a part of this milestone in internet history. If any meme deserved to be the new meme NFT record holder, it's Doge," said Don Caldwell, editor-in-chief of the internet meme database Know Your Meme, which certified Doge ahead of the auction to ensure that the meme was being sold by its rightful owner.

U.S. & World

President Biden 20 hours ago

Biden Sells G-7 on Global Tax, But U.S. Congress Is a Hurdle

Biden Administration 18 hours ago

Go Green Or Go Bipartisan? Biden's Big Infrastructure Choice

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Doge
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us