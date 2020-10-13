Cougar

‘I Don't Feel Like Dying Today': Utah Hiker Is Chased by Cougar

"No, no, go away, please go away,” Burgess said as he backed away from the cougar. “Come on, dude"

Kyle Burgess/NBC News

A Saturday afternoon hike turned into a nearly six-minute scary encounter with a cougar as the animal tracked Kyle Burgess in a Utah park.

The 26-year-old came across four cougar cubs near a trail in Provo's Slate Canyon Park in Provo at about 5 p.m. on Saturday. An adult cougar, likely the mother, began tracking Burgess. The cat hissed at him at one point.

It was only until Burgess threw a rock that the cougar retreated.

U.S. & World

U.S. Supreme Court 8 hours ago

WATCH LIVE: Barrett Faces Questions on Health Care, Abortion, Gun Rights

Michigan 10 hours ago

FBI: Groups Also Discussed Kidnapping Virginia Governor

He began recording the encounter on his mobile phone. Read more at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Cougar
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us