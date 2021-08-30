Hurricane Ida's Destruction in Photos

An immense
rescue operation is underway in Louisiana after one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. pummeled the coast and took out the electrical grid in New Orleans and beyond. Officials warn it could be weeks before power is fully restored.
Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A first responder walks through floodwater left behind by Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, Louisiana, U.S., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Jeremy Hodges walks onto the remains of their family storage unit in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Houma, La.
AP Photo/Eric Gay
Customers stand in line to enter a convenience store that opened without electricity after the effects of Hurricane Ida knocked out power in the area, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La.
AP Photo/Eric Gay
New Orleans firefighters assess damages as they look through debris after a building collapsed from the effects of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La.
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
A person picks up debris damage near their home in Laplace, Louisiana, on Aug. 30, 2021, after Hurricane Ida made landfall.
AP Photo/Eric Gay
A woman pushes a stroller past a boarded-up building in the French Quarter after the effects of Hurricane Ida knocked out power to the city, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La.
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club, where he rode out the storm, after Hurricane Ida that knocked out power in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
AP Photo/Eric Gay
New Orleans police look through debris after a building collapsed from the effects of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La.
Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A first responder pushes a rescue boat with residents aboard through floodwaters left behind by Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, Louisiana, U.S., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Members of the Arceneaux family look at the damaged ceiling from water in their home in Laplace, Louisiana, on Aug. 30, 2021, after Hurricane Ida made landfall.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Alonzo Lewis rescues items from his mother’s home after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ida on Aug. 30, 2021, in Laplace, Louisiana.
AP Photo/Steve Helber
An abandoned vehicle is half-submerged in a ditch next to a near flooded highway as the outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss.
MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images
Firefighters look out the window from a shelter as hurricane Ida passes in Bourg, Louisiana, on Aug. 29, 2021.
MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images
A truck is seen in heavy winds and rain from hurricane Ida in Bourg, Louisiana, on Aug. 29, 2021.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
A woman walks her dog in the French Quarter during Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ida made landfall earlier Sunday southwest of New Orleans.