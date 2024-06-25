Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden's law license suspended in Washington, D.C. after criminal conviction

The District of Columbia Court of Appeals said it was suspending the law license of the president's son because of his conviction on gun-related charges earlier this month

By Gary Grumbach, Sarah Fitzpatrick and Dareh Gregorian | NBC News

FILE - Hunter Biden arrives to federal court, June 6, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. The criminal trial of President Joe Biden's son heads into the pivotal final stretch Monday, June 11, as the defense argues prosecutors have failed to prove their federal gun case against Hunter Biden.
AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File

A local appeals court in Washington, D.C. has suspended Hunter Biden's law license because of his conviction on gun-related charges in federal court in Delaware earlier this month.

The District of Columbia Court of Appeals said in a brief order Tuesday the suspension was effective "immediately." The court also directed its attorney disciplinary arm, the Board on Professional Responsibility, to "institute a formal disciplinary proceeding."

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

In a letter to Biden, the board warned it could recommend he be disbarred if it finds "the crime of which you stand convicted can be said to involve moral turpitude" — generally meaning a serious crime.

A jury in Wilmington on June 11 found Biden, the president's son, guilty of three felony counts tied to possession of a gun while using narcotics. No sentencing date has been set. Biden had pleaded not guilty in the case, and his attorney Abbe Lowell submitted court filings on Monday arguing his client should get a new trial or be acquitted of the charges altogether.

The D.C. board gave Biden until Aug. 2 to file a response in the disciplinary proceeding.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

It's unclear what impact, if any, the suspension might have on Biden's livelihood. He has been working primarily as an artist since 2020.

U.S. & World

Nevada 3 hours ago

Man dead after killing 5 in North Las Vegas shooting, police say

Recalls 3 hours ago

21 million Miniverse toy sets recalled after reports of burns and respiratory irritation

A representative for Biden did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Biden is also facing federal tax charges in California. He's pleaded not guilty is scheduled to go to trial in early September.

This article first appeared on NBC.com. More from NBC:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Hunter Biden
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us