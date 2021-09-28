Immigration

Hundreds Ordered Released as Texas Border Operation Comes Under Fire

Abbott’s program remains under fire from attorneys and others who say he is running an operation that is unconstitutional and illegal

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

More than 200 people jailed under Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s border enforcement operation are being released after weeks of detainment in state prisons without charges and far from lawyers.

Despite the release, Abbott’s program remains under fire from attorneys and others who say he is running an operation that is unconstitutional and illegal.

They allege the operation is targeting Mexican and Central American men, that officials are speeding detainees through proceedings without proper translations of hearings and documents and that they are moving the men to state prisons where they are held without charges beyond legally allowed times.

