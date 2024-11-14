New Mexico

Human skulls found in New Mexico home are closely tied to case of woman missing since 2019, officials say

Angela McManes disappeared in Lea County, New Mexico, in 2019.

By Gerardo Pons

Angela McManes.
Lea County Sheriff's Office via Facebook.

Authorities in New Mexico are investigating whether the discovery of human remains, including up to 20 human skulls, in a home could be tied to a woman's disappearance in 2019.

According to the Lea County Sheriff's Office, 10-20 human skulls were found in a home in Jal after a resident reported having an "unsettling encounter" with a man while offering him a ride on Nov. 5.

The resident told police the man was "carrying two bags, made alarming statements and discarded objects from the vehicle, some of which appeared to be human bones."

When investigators later inspected the area where the man was last located, they found bone fragments, portions of a skull and a jawbone, Telemundo New Mexico reported.

Officials then located the home where the man had been living and found more bone fragments and "10-20 human skulls" after searching the property the following day, the sheriff's office said.

When questioned, the man told authorities someone purchased the skulls from an online source. The bone fragments are now being analyzed for potential identification.

While the man has not yet been charged with a crime, the sheriff's office said the case could be tied to the 2019 disappearance of Angela McManes, whose last known residence was near the property searched.

"Authorities are working diligently to determine the connection between the remains and McManes, as well as other possible victims," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

"I know our viewers are concerned, but I can tell you, we don’t have a serial killer walking around," the town's sheriff, Corey Helton, told NBC affiliate KOB-TV.

New Mexico
