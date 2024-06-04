How you can see the rare twin ‘corpse flower' in Connecticut

A rare double-stemmed “corpse flower” is in bloom at Eastern Connecticut State University and the university is inviting the public to go and see it.

The flower, amorphophallus titanium, reaches heights up to 12 feet tall.

The smell of the plant is described as wreaking of feces and rotting fish, which attracts pollinators that normally feed and lay eggs on dead animals, according to ECSU.

The flower is now blooming in the university’s greenhouse in the David G. Carter Science Building.

It is open on Tuesday, June 4, from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. and Wednesday, June 5, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

If you go, enter through the greenhouse doors located outside the back entrance of the David G. Carter Science Building.

You can see the flower blooming online through a live feed on the University's YouTube channel.