How to watch Eagles vs. Dolphins in Week 7 on Sunday Night Football

It's a potential Super Bowl preview in Philadelphia as two of the league's 5-1 teams square off.

The Eagles will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, with the winner set to maintain their hold on the best record in the NFL.

The Eagles are coming off a loss for the first time this season, having dropped a 20-14 stunner to the New York Jets. The Dolphins have won two straight since suffering their first defeat of the season, a 48-20 rout by the Buffalo Bills.

Miami enters with the most high-powered offense in the NFL this season, averaging a league-best 37.2 points per game and 498.7 total yards per game, which is the second highest in history through six games behind only the 2000 St. Louis Rams. The Dolphins' offensive display was highlighted by a 70-point outpouring against the Denver Broncos in Week 3 that nearly broke the record for the most points by a single team in an NFL game.

The Eagles will have to find a way to contain Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and the rest of the Dolphins' explosive offense with what has been a shorthanded secondary that has featured a revolving door of defensive backs.

Philadelphia has lost its last two matchups against Miami, with its last victory over the Dolphins coming in 2011.

That was not long after the Eagles last adorned their Kelly Green throwback jerseys, which they will at long last wear against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

When do the Eagles play the Dolphins?

The Eagles and Dolphins will kick off on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs Dolphins game on?

The matchup between the Eagles and Jets will be broadcast nationally on NBC. Mike Tirico is calling play-by-play, Cris Collinsworth is providing analysis and Melissa Stark is handling sideline reporting.

How to stream Eagles vs Dolphins live online

Live stream: Peacock, NBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/Android, NBC mobile app

What is the weather forecast for Eagles vs Dolphins?

The weather at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 60 degrees, according to NBC10.